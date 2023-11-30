GUWAHATI: Exit poll results are out for the assembly elections that were held in five states recently.
According to some agencies Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is likely to form the next government in Mizoram.
In other five states, there seems to be a neck-to-neck contest.
Here are some of the exit polls results by some agencies:
MIZORAM:
Jan Ki Baat
MNF: 10-14
ZPM: 15-25
Cong: 5-9
BJP: 0-2
Total seats: 40
CHHATTISGARH
Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predictions
BJP: 34-45
Cong: 42-53
Total seats: 90
TV5 News Exit Poll predictions
BJP: 29-39
Congress: 54-66
Total seats: 90
Axis My India Exit Poll predictions
BJP: 36-46
Congress 40-50
Total seats: 90
Polstrat predictions
- BJP: 35-45
- Congress 40-50
- Total seats: 90
Today’s Chanakya
- BJP: 33 ± 8 Seats
- Cong: 57 ± 8 Seats
- Others: 00 ± 3 Seats
- Total seats: 90
ABP News-CVoter’s forecast
- BJP: 36-48
- Congress 41-53
- Total seats: 90
MADHYA PRADESH
Republic’s Predictions
BJP: 118-130
Congress: 97-107
Others: 0-2
Jan Ki Baat predictions
BJP: 100-123
Congress: 102-125
Others 0-5
Total seats: 230
Polstrat prediction
- BJP: 106-1116
- Congress: 111-121
- Others 0-6
- Total seats: 230
Dainik Bhaskar’s predictions
- BJP: 95-115
- Congress: 105-120
- Total seats: 230
Today’s Chanakya
- BJP 151 ± 12 Seats
- Cong 74 ± 12 Seats
- Others 5 ± 4 Seats
- Total seats: 230
TELANGANA
CNN exit poll predictions
Congress: 56
BRS: 48
BJP: 10
AIMIM: 5
Total seats: 119
Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predictions
- Congress: 48-64
- BRS: 40-55
- BJP: 7-13
- AIMIM: 4-7
- Total seats: 119
Polstrat predictions
- BRS: 48-58
- Congress: 49-59
- BJP: 5-10
- AIMIM: 6-8
- Total seats: 119
RAJASTHAN
Jan Ki Baat Exit poll predictions
BJP: 100-122
Congress: 62-85
Others: 14-15
Polstrat predictions
BJP: 100-110
Congress: 90-100
Others: 5-15
Times Now-ETG Exit poll predictions
- BJP: 108-128
- Congress: 56-72
Axis My India predictions
- BJP: 90
- Congress: 96
- Oth: 13
- Total seats: 200
- The predictions show that Rajasthan could be headed for a hung assembly