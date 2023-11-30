GUWAHATI: Exit poll results are out for the assembly elections that were held in five states recently.

According to some agencies Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is likely to form the next government in Mizoram.

In other five states, there seems to be a neck-to-neck contest.

Here are some of the exit polls results by some agencies:

MIZORAM:

Jan Ki Baat

MNF: 10-14

ZPM: 15-25

Cong: 5-9

BJP: 0-2

Total seats: 40

CHHATTISGARH

Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predictions

BJP: 34-45

Cong: 42-53

Total seats: 90

TV5 News Exit Poll predictions

BJP: 29-39

Congress: 54-66

Total seats: 90

Axis My India Exit Poll predictions

BJP: 36-46

Congress 40-50

Total seats: 90

Polstrat predictions

BJP: 35-45

Congress 40-50

Total seats: 90

Today’s Chanakya

BJP: 33 ± 8 Seats

Cong: 57 ± 8 Seats

Others: 00 ± 3 Seats

Total seats: 90

ABP News-CVoter’s forecast

BJP: 36-48

Congress 41-53

Total seats: 90

MADHYA PRADESH

Republic’s Predictions

BJP: 118-130

Congress: 97-107

Others: 0-2

Jan Ki Baat predictions

BJP: 100-123

Congress: 102-125

Others 0-5

Total seats: 230

Polstrat prediction

BJP: 106-1116

Congress: 111-121

Others 0-6

Total seats: 230

Dainik Bhaskar’s predictions

BJP: 95-115

Congress: 105-120

Total seats: 230

Today’s Chanakya

BJP 151 ± 12 Seats

Cong 74 ± 12 Seats

Others 5 ± 4 Seats

Total seats: 230

TELANGANA

CNN exit poll predictions

Congress: 56

BRS: 48

BJP: 10

AIMIM: 5

Total seats: 119

Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predictions

Congress: 48-64

BRS: 40-55

BJP: 7-13

AIMIM: 4-7

Total seats: 119

Polstrat predictions

BRS: 48-58

Congress: 49-59

BJP: 5-10

AIMIM: 6-8

Total seats: 119

RAJASTHAN

Jan Ki Baat Exit poll predictions

BJP: 100-122

Congress: 62-85

Others: 14-15

Polstrat predictions

BJP: 100-110

Congress: 90-100

Others: 5-15

Times Now-ETG Exit poll predictions

BJP: 108-128

Congress: 56-72

Axis My India predictions

BJP: 90

Congress: 96

Oth: 13

Total seats: 200

The predictions show that Rajasthan could be headed for a hung assembly