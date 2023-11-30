GUWAHATI: Exit poll results are out for the assembly elections that were held in five states recently.

According to some agencies Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is likely to form the next government in Mizoram.

In other five states, there seems to be a neck-to-neck contest.

Here are some of the exit polls results by some agencies:

MIZORAM:

Jan Ki Baat

MNF: 10-14

ZPM: 15-25

Cong: 5-9

BJP: 0-2

Total seats: 40

CHHATTISGARH

Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predictions

BJP: 34-45

Cong: 42-53

Total seats: 90

TV5 News Exit Poll predictions

BJP: 29-39

Congress: 54-66

Total seats: 90

Axis My India Exit Poll predictions

BJP: 36-46

Congress 40-50

Total seats: 90

Polstrat predictions

  • BJP: 35-45
  • Congress 40-50
  • Total seats: 90

Today’s Chanakya

  • BJP: 33 ± 8 Seats
  • Cong: 57 ± 8 Seats
  • Others: 00 ± 3 Seats
  • Total seats: 90

ABP News-CVoter’s forecast

  • BJP: 36-48
  • Congress 41-53
  • Total seats: 90

MADHYA PRADESH

Republic’s Predictions

BJP: 118-130

Congress: 97-107

Others: 0-2

Jan Ki Baat predictions

BJP: 100-123

Congress: 102-125

Others 0-5

Total seats: 230

Polstrat prediction

  • BJP: 106-1116
  • Congress: 111-121
  • Others 0-6
  • Total seats: 230

Dainik Bhaskar’s predictions

  • BJP: 95-115
  • Congress: 105-120
  • Total seats: 230

Today’s Chanakya

  • BJP 151 ± 12 Seats
  • Cong 74 ± 12 Seats
  • Others 5 ± 4 Seats
  • Total seats: 230

TELANGANA

CNN exit poll predictions

Congress: 56

BRS: 48

BJP: 10

AIMIM: 5

Total seats: 119

Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predictions

  • Congress: 48-64
  • BRS: 40-55
  • BJP: 7-13
  • AIMIM: 4-7
  • Total seats: 119

Polstrat predictions

  • BRS: 48-58
  • Congress: 49-59
  • BJP: 5-10
  • AIMIM: 6-8
  • Total seats: 119

RAJASTHAN

Jan Ki Baat Exit poll predictions

BJP: 100-122

Congress: 62-85

Others: 14-15

Polstrat predictions

BJP: 100-110

Congress: 90-100

Others: 5-15

Times Now-ETG Exit poll predictions

  • BJP: 108-128
  • Congress: 56-72

Axis My India predictions

  • BJP: 90
  • Congress: 96
  • Oth: 13
  • Total seats: 200
  • The predictions show that Rajasthan could be headed for a hung assembly

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in