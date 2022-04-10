Aizawl: Two years after closed-door or low-key celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mizoram on Sunday witnessed a full-fledged and normal celebration of Palm Sunday with children taking out Palm Sunday procession in the streets in the early morning.

The chan of ‘Hosanna’ echoed across the cities, towns and villages to commemorate the entry of Christ into Jerusalem city on the last Sunday before his crucifixion.

The processions were also joined by some adults.

Special church services and prayer services were held in the churches of different Christian denominations across the state.

With Christian devotees engaging in Sunday mass, singing Christian hymns and offering prayers, Aizawl wore a deserted look as only a few vehicles were seen on the roads.

Locally known as ‘Tumkau Ni,’ Palm Sunday could not be celebrated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although worship services and prayer were held to mark the celebration in 2021, children could not take out the procession, except a few churches in Aizawl and villages.

Holding Palm Sunday procession by children carrying palm leaves and chanting Hosanna forms an integral part of Palm Sunday celebration in Mizoram.

According to Biblical teaching, Jesus Christ rides into the city on a donkey, while the crowds spread their cloaks and palm branches on the street and shouted “Hosanna to the Son of David” and “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord” to honor him as their long-awaited Messiah and King.