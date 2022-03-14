Aizawl: A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill chief minister Zoramthanga on his social media posts, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said that the accused Rodinliana alias Apuia Tochhawng had put up a post on various Facebook groups used by the locals with a fake account where he allegedly threatened to kill the chief minister if he did not resign within three months.

The fake account, which goes by the name ‘Thingtlang Pa’, was investigated by the cyber crime police and eventually discovered that it belonged to Rodinliana, a permanent resident of Khawzawl town in the eastern part of the state, who is now residing at Chanmari West locality in Aizawl, he said.

He was arrested on Sunday and booked under different sections of the IPC, Neihlaia said.

The senior police officer said that no weapon was recovered from the accused.

The accused had also been arrested in 2018 for writing a provocative and threatening letter to former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, he said.

In his media post, which he shared on various Facebook groups, the accused had said that they have hired a snipper to kill the chief minister.

He had accused the chief minister of a lier and completely appropriating the state’s annual budget for his personal gain.

The accused had threatened that they gave a three-month period to the chief minister to tender resignation failing which his life would be in danger.