Aizawl: With assembly polls slated in Mizoram by the end of this year, change of face in political parties has become a norm.

Former minister Dr. K. Beichhua on Friday resigned as a member of the state legislative assembly to contest on BJP ticket in the upcoming assembly polls which are due in the next few months.

Beichhua submitted his resignation letter to assembly commissioner and secretary Lalhmahruaia Zote. So far, two MLAs have submitted resignations to contest on other parties’ tickets.

Earlier on Tuesday Congress MLA from Palak constituency KT Rokhaw had resigned as MLA. Rokhaw has already joined the ruling Mizoram Nation Front (MNF) to contest from his home turf Palak.

Beichhua will also contest on BJP ticket from his home turf Siaha. He expressed confidence he will retain his seat.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga’s ministry on December 13 last year, a day after he was allegedly told to do so by the chief minister.

The ruling MNF expelled him as primary member of the party on January 25 along with chairman of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) N. Viakhu for ‘anti-party activities’.

Beichhua has been elected from Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.