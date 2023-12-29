Aizawl: The Mizoram government has accorded general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate offences in the state, officials said.

In a gazette notification on Thursday, the state government said, ”In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Government of Mizoram hereby accords consent to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram.”

”The Government of Mizoram grants consent for a CBI investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram. Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens,” CM Lalduhoma posted on X on Friday.

According to the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI requires the consent of the state government to conduct an investigation within its jurisdiction.

Giving general consent to CBI is one of the 12 priority programmes to be implemented in 100 days of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government that was announced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma after he took oath as the chief minister on December 8.

Lalduhoma had said that his government would give priority to anti-corruption measures and would give general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe corruption cases in the state.

He also said that the government will assess whether or not the state’s Lokayukta requires strengthening or upgradation and urged the people to support the government in its efforts to make a corruption-free government.

All the 40 ZPM candidates had taken a pledge not to indulge in corruption before the state assembly polls held on November 7.