Aizawl: Personnel of Assam Rifles recovered heroin and Methamphetamine tablets altogether worth Rs. 68.41 crore and apprehended three persons in two separate operations in the past two days, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

On receiving specific inputs regarding the movement of narcotics, troops of Assam Rifles conducted an operation at Bualpui village in south Mizoram Siaha’s district and recovered 225 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.75 crore from the possession of two persons on 10 January, it said.

In another operation on Thursday, Assam Rifles also recovered 20 packets of Methamphetamine tablets weighing 22.2 kilograms worth Rs. 66.66 crore in the general area of Zokhawthar-Melbuk road in east Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border, it said.

One person was apprehended for possessing the stimulant drugs, it said.

The entire consignment worth Rs. 68.41 crore and the three accused were handed over to the state excise and narcotics department in Siaha and Champhai for further legal proceedings, the statement added.