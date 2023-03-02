SHILLONG: Counting of votes for the Meghalaya assembly elections has got underway.

The voting for the Meghalaya assembly elections were held on February 27.

There are as many as 13 counting centres across Meghalaya, with 12 in all district headquarters and one in Sohra Sub Division

A total of 22 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been retained for ensuring a round the clock safeguard in all the strong rooms containing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) of the 3419 polling stations brought from the 59 assembly constituencies and will be in place till March 4, 2023 to avoid any post-poll contingencies.

A 3-tier security arrangements with CAPF personnel guarding the innermost layer and Meghalaya armed police keeping vigil of the second and third layers.

All the counting centres are equipped with CCTV and web cast surveillance for the entire counting process.

There will be a total of 383 rounds of counting, with a maximum of nine rounds for the biggest Mawlai Assembly constituency in the East Khasi Hills district of the state and four rounds for smaller Assembly constituencies like Dalu in West Garo Hills district.

Counting in all 13 centres commenced at 8 am.