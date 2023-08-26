ATHENS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a Meghalaya shawl to the wife of Greece PM during his visit to the European country.

Meghalaya shawls carry a rich history and a royal lineage that dates back centuries.

Meghalaya shawls were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status.

The shawls were worn during ceremonial occasions and festivals, and their intricate designs and vibrant colours were a reflection of the royal family’s wealth and prestige.

The designs used in Meghalaya shawls are highly symbolic.

For instance, the use of animal motifs such as tigers and elephants were a symbol of power and strength, while the use of floral patterns was a symbol of beauty and grace.

The weavers, mostly women, spend hours weaving intricate designs and patterns using traditional weaving techniques.

The shawls are made using locally sourced wool, and natural dyes.

Besides, PM Modi also gifted Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with Dokra Art (Chhatisgarh) and Bidri work Vase Pair (Telangana) to the President of Greece.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Naga shawl, woven in the Northeast state of Nagaland, to First Lady of South Africa Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

PM Modi gifted the Naga shawl to the First Lady of South Africa during his visit to the country for the 15th BRICS Summit.

Naga shawls are an exquisite form of textile art that has been woven by the tribes in the Northeast state of Nagaland for centuries.

Naga shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.

Each Naga shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the tribe’s history, beliefs, and way of life, officials noted.

Naga shawls are traditional shawls with a distinctive pattern (primarily in red and black wool) made by various Naga ethnic groups from Nagaland and its neighbouring areas in Northeast India.