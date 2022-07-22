Shillong: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Breakthrough Technology firm CV Laser Pty Ltd of Australia with the objective of initiating start-ups and innovation industries in the areas of medical laser technology and healthcare.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Mukesh Jain, CEO of CV Lasers, Australia and Prof. P.S. Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU.

Exhorting efforts taken by Dr Jain and his CV Laser PTY Private Limited in bringing forth business incubation in NEHU by creating start-ups in medical laser technology, especially in the detection of diabetes and glaucoma, NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla called upon the NEHU fraternity to learn from the hard work and dedication.

Dr Dinesh Bhatia, who initiated the MoU with the Australian firm, has expressed hope that an industrial tie-up between NEHU and international industry is the most apt thing that is needed to open up job and business prospects for students and faculty of NEHU.

The MoU was signed by Prof Saurabh K Dixit, Registrar of NEHU, and Dr. Mukesh Jain on behalf of Australian CV Laser PTY Private Limited.

According to the MoU, technology developed on Laser vision correction (LVC) will be owned by CV Laser, while commercialization can be facilitated by the agreement signed on Thursday with NEHU.