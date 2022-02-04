Dimapur: Nagaland police has arrested one person for issuing fake Covid-19 test reports to passengers travelling to Manipur from Blue Hill Bus station area in Dimapur.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammad Samsung (39).

Dimapur DCP (Crime) and PRO, in a release, on Friday said police received information that fake Covid-19 test reports are being issued to passengers travelling to Manipur from Blue Hill bus station area here on January 22.

A police team was sent disguised as passengers in need of negative Covid-19 test report. Samung who works for IMA Travels (Dimapur to Imphal) offered to arrange it on payment basis.

On payment of Rs 500 per person, he arranged two fake Covid-19 test reports within an hour. Subsequently, he was arrested and a case was registered under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The accused revealed that he used to collect Aadhar card and money from passengers. Then he would go to Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam bordering Dimapur and pay commission to testing centre staff stationed there and arrange for fake Covid-19 test report without travelers being tested physically.

Police said the case is being investigated and all individuals involved are being thoroughly examined.