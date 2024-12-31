Aizawl: The Mizoram government faces hurdles in collecting biometric data of over 32,000 refugees from Myanmar due to inappropriate forms provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The extended deadline for this exercise ends this month, a senior home department official stated on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Home Secretary Vanlalmawia explained that the MHA’s “embassy forms,” designed for deporting illegal immigrants, are unsuitable for recording refugee data. These refugees are sheltered on humanitarian grounds, fleeing conflict in Myanmar.

The state government has requested the MHA to rectify the forms and is awaiting a response. Despite the extended deadline, the exercise cannot be completed within the current timeframe. The MHA may consider extending the deadline again.

Home officials also highlighted that using these forms contradicts assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma earlier this year.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shah assured that no Myanmar refugee would be deported until peace is restored in their country. Lalduhoma also opposed using the existing forms and portal, designed for deporting illegal immigrants.

In April 2023, the MHA directed Mizoram and Manipur to capture biometric and biographic details of “illegal immigrants.” The deadline was extended to December 31, 2024.

The Mizoram government initially prepared for the exercise but later decided against it due to the state assembly elections.

The number of Myanmar refugees has slightly decreased as some have returned to their homes in western Chin state. As of December 18, the number of refugees has decreased from over 34,000 to 32,794.

Of these, 16,892 refugees are in 127 relief camps across seven districts, while 15,902 live outside the camps. Among the refugees, 10,002 are males, 10,340 are females, and 12,452 are children.