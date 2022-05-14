Guwahati: A 23-year-old woman was tied to a pole at a marketplace in Meghalaya’s Jowai and heckled after she was allegedly found pickpocketing.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media on Friday, showed the woman being taken to a shed by some people, asked questions and then being tied to a pole amidst jeering by onlookers.

Children, young people, and women present at the spot were seen making fun of her.

Her shawl and her bag, which she was seen carrying to the shed, could not be viewed in the video when she was being tied to the pole or afterward.

Police officials said they have launched an investigation into the incident and all the people seen in the video will be called for questioning.”

Meghalaya Police, which was tagged along with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, said on Twitter, “Action has been taken by @Jowai_Police in this regard.” Details were, however, not given.

Condemning the incident, women’s rights activist Agnes Kharshiing said, “We demand immediate arrest of all those involved in torturing the woman.”