SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has cancelled the Cherry Blossom Festival, which is underway in Shillong.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

The decision to cancel the Cherry Blossom festival in Shillong has been taken by the Meghalaya government following the incident of firing at Block I in West Jaintia Hills district of the state on Tuesday morning.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma held an emergency meeting following the incident.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that an FIR has been filed in regards to the incident.

“A Magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the incident. I have spoken to Assam CM on the incident and he has assured cooperation,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said while briefing media in Shillong.

The Meghalaya CM added that at least six persons have lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in the firing incident.

Moreover, the Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts o the state.

The seven Meghalaya districts where mobile internet services have been suspended are: West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Mobile internet services in these seven districts have been suspended for a period of 48 hours.

The order has been issued by the home department of Meghalaya yo prevent further deterioration of law and order situation.