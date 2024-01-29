SHILLONG: Vincent Pala and Saleng Sangma are likely to be Congress party’s candidates from the Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

According to reports, the Meghalaya Congress screening committee cleared the names of Vincent Pala and Saleng Sangma for Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats respectively.

However, the final decision on the matter will be taken by Congress’ central election committee.

The Meghalaya Congress screening committee cleared the names of Vincent Pala and Saleng Sangma as candidates during a meeting held at the Assam Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

Notably, Meghalaya Congress MLA Ronnie Lyngdoh and the party’s state general secretary Sanjay Das were also present at this crucial meeting.

It may be mentioned here that Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Shillong seat.