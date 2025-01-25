Meghalaya: Tura hosts first-ever BCCI test match at Alotgre stadium

Shillong: For the first time, Meghalaya’s Alotgre Stadium in Tura hosted a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Test match on January 25, as part of the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy.

The match featured Meghalaya going head-to-head with West Bengal, marking a milestone for cricket in the state.

The historic event was attended by officials from the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA), the Tura District Cricket Association (TDCA), and representatives from the BCCI, who were felicitated during the occasion.

MCA President Nababrata Bhattacharjee personally inspected the Alotgre Cricket Ground on January 16 and reviewed preparations for the event. The match is seen as a significant step toward elevating cricket in Garo Hills and inspiring young cricketers in the region.

Officials from the Tura District Cricket Association detailed the progress made in improving the ground and related infrastructure, ensuring readiness for the prestigious match.

The BCCI fixture coincides with the ongoing 6th Meghalaya Games, further highlighting the state’s commitment to promoting sports. The games have showcased exceptional talent from youth across Meghalaya, reaffirming the potential of local athletes.

This landmark match represents not only a boost for cricket in the Garo Hills but also a testament to the state’s growing prominence in the sports arena.