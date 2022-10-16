TURA: Ahead of the assembly elections in Meghalaya, demand for a separate ‘Garoland’ state has started to gain momentum in the state.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya is expected to be held in the first half of 2023, simultaneously with two other Northeast states of Tripura and Nagaland.

A congregation of Garo people residing in the western part of Meghalaya has been called in Tura on October 29.

The congregation has been called by the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) in collaboration with National Federation for New States (NFNS).

Both the organisations have appealed to the people living in western Meghalaya to congregate in Tura on October 29 to take the statehood movement forward.

Tura is the second largest city in Meghalaya and the largest city in Garo Hills region of the state.

The Garo Hills region in Meghalaya is spread across 10,102 sq km area.

According to the 2011 census, the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya has nearly 14 lakh people.