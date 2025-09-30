Guwahati: Ahaan Pandey took to social media on Tuesday to give details about the birth of his character Krish Kapoor aka Krish K from one of the year’s biggest hits Saiyaara.

Ahaan revealed that he found the character during a trip to Shillong where he met several musicians and experienced “three weeks of music and culture.”

Ahaan and director Mohit Suri recently revisited the Shillong club which helped in building the character of Krish.

Mohit wrote, “From seeing you nervously and foolishly perform on stage , referencing your character “Krish k” to seeing you getting mobbed here today as a star “Ahaan Pandey” ! So proud of you @ahaanpandayy . Thank you @eveningclubshillong and Jeff for making this possible .. as promised we all came here to share the success of #saiyaara.”

Ahaan shared the pictures on his Instagram stories, along with the shot from 2024, before the film was made and wrote, “Shillong (TEC) 2024 flying out to Shillong, in the hope to find a bridge between Krish & I, in the hope to meet musicians, @jeff_zolal the owner of TEC was kind enough to put up a board of Josh the band from the film (at this point it was just a script) and the city was kind enough to allow me to learn a thing or two or three, I remember standing in each and every crowd during each and every performance, three weeks of music and culture and being surrounded by the best musicians I’ve witnessed, bobbing my head in a crowd of 30 and sometimes in a crowd of 3, this was where krish was born, in the quiet and loud corners of Shillong, Meghalaya.”