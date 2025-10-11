Shillong: Ri Bhoi Police in Meghalaya have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the brutal murder of a 13-year-old girl, whose body was discovered in a forest under Mawlasnai Police Outpost on October 9.

The accused, Iainehskhem Kharsati, a resident of a village under Mawlasnai Post Office, Umiam Police Station, was taken into custody during the night of October 10–11.

Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi, Vivekanand Rathore, confirmed that Kharsati has confessed to the crime. He is currently in police custody as legal procedures are underway.

The motive behind the heinous act has yet to be determined.

“The motive will be established once the interrogation process is complete. We refrain from speculation until a thorough investigation is conducted,” SP Rathore said.