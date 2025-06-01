Shillong: Researchers have made a surprising discovery right in the bustling city of Shillong: a new frog species, Amolops shillong, also known as the Shillong Cascade Frog.

This remarkable find, published in the latest Records of the Zoological Survey of India, proves that even urban environments can harbor hidden natural treasures.

Unlike most new species found in remote jungles, Amolops shillong was discovered in well-known areas like Mawlai, quietly thriving in Shillong’s urban forest patches.

“This frog is a reminder that cities like Shillong are not empty of wildlife,” stated Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI). “Urban areas still hold rich ecosystems, and protecting these green pockets is crucial—for this frog and for the environment as a whole.”

While visually similar to other frogs, genetic analysis confirmed Amolops shillong is a distinct species. Its closest known relative, Amolops siju, was found in a cave in the South Garo Hills in 2023, but the Shillong Cascade Frog prefers fast-flowing urban streams.

The two species show a genetic difference of 2.0% to 3.4%, solidifying their separate classification.

Three specimens of the new frog were collected between 2022 and 2023. Two were found in Umthlong, Mawlai by Damepaia Pdah from Assam University, and one from Umrynjah by Eugene Lyngkhoi, a PhD scholar from NEHU, Shillong.

Bhaskar Saikia, the lead author of the study, expressed his surprise, stating, “We didn’t expect to find a new species in such a busy part of the city. But this just shows how much is still left to discover—even in urban areas we think we know well.”

Frogs like Amolops shillong serve as vital indicators of healthy ecosystems. Their presence in Shillong suggests that certain parts of the city still maintain the environmental conditions necessary to support sensitive wildlife.

Dr. Bikramjit Sinha, a co-author of the study, emphasized this point, saying, “Urban biodiversity is often ignored, but this frog proves we need to rethink that. It’s a scientific milestone, yes—but more importantly, it’s a wake-up call.”

The scientific team stressed the urgent need to document urban biodiversity, especially as rapid urbanization continues to encroach on green spaces. Dr. KP Dinesh, another co-author, noted, “This species is visually similar to others, which is why it stayed hidden for so long. But with the help of modern genetic tools, we’ve revealed a whole new species—and there may be many more like it.”

India now boasts 20 known species of Amolops frogs, with 16 described from within the country. Remarkably, nine of these have been discovered in the last two decades, many from the Northeast, underscoring the region’s immense natural wealth.