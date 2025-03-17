Guwahati: After failing to gain student support for restoring normalcy at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has now turned to the university’s non-teaching staff for assistance in bringing the situation back to normal.

He has called on the non-teaching staff to collaborate in creating an environment at the university where every staff member, student, and faculty member feels valued and respected.

Prof. Shukla acknowledged the critical role of non-teaching staff as the backbone of NEHU, ensuring the smooth operation of offices, classrooms, hostels, and various services.

He also recognized the challenges faced by the NEHU administration due to a shortage of regular staff and praised the dedication of the current workforce.

Prof. Shukla reminded the staff that he had promised to complete the recruitment process for non-teaching staff before the winter vacation in November 2024. However, recent disruptions have delayed the process.

He reaffirmed his commitment to finalizing the recruitment process within the next few months, emphasizing its importance for NEHU’s efficient functioning.

He pointed out that unfilled staff vacancies lead to increased workloads, disrupted student services, and growing administrative backlogs.

To address pending promotions, Prof. Shukla stressed the need for his presence on the main campus and his active involvement in completing the process.

He noted that recent disruptions have not only delayed recruitment but also postponed promotions, causing frustration and disappointment among the staff.