SHILLONG: Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong has assured that the offices of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) will not be shifted to Guwahati from Shillong.

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister gave this assurance in the state assembly while replying to a query by opposition TMC MLA Himalaya Shangpliang.

“The intention of shifting the office of NEEPCO from Shillong to Guwahati does not at all arise,” Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said.

Earlier, the Khasi students’ union (KSU) of Meghalaya had raised objection over possible ‘shifting’ of NEEPCO offices from Shillong to Guwahati in Assam.

The KSU had written to union home minister Amit Shah over the matter.

“The Management of NEEPCO since March, 2020 shifted important offices of the Corporation to Guwahati from Shillong,” the KSU had stated in its letter to union home minister Amit Shah.

“It is matter of fact that the NEEPCO Management have hired a building at Guwahati on a monthly rent of Rs 5,30,479.00 …since March, 2021 despite NEEPCO having its own establishment at Shillong,” the KSU claimed in its letter.

The KSU stated: “This is a kind of misuse of power and resources will add extra establishment expenses for the Corporation which has to be borne by the common people.”