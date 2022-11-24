SHILLONG: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the victim families of Mukroh firing incident.

The announcement was made by leader of opposition in Meghalaya and senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma.

“TMC announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia support to families of those deceased in the firing incident that took place along the Assam-Meghalaya border,” said Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma.

He added: “Our party stands with the people in these tough times and will provide our unwavering support to the victims of the Mukroh firing tragedy.”

The former Meghalaya chief minister further demanded that all those found guilty for the firing at Mukroh village be arrested and handed over to Meghalaya to face the due process of law in the state.

“We are told that an FIR has been registered (by Meghalaya police), but it should not be only an eyewash as we have seen it in the past. The Assam government must handover those involved in the firing to the Meghalaya police as per the law of the land,” Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma said.

He added: “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident of firing in Mukroh. We are disturbed and anguised by the tragedy.”

“Assam and Meghalaya governments must ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order,” said Mukul Sangma.

Six people, including an Assam forest guard, died after personnel of the Assam police allegedly opened fire at a crowd on Tuesday morning.

Among the six decreased persons, five were Meghalaya residents and one was an Assam forest guard.