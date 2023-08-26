SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cabinet has approved the proposal of setting up as many as three medical colleges in the state.

These three new medical colleges in Meghalaya will come up in Shillong, Tura and Ri Bhoi.

The approval for setting up the three new medical colleges in Meghalaya was given by the state’s cabinet on Friday (August 25).

“Cabinet finalised the roadmap for the immediate procedure starting of the three medical colleges in the state,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“A committee has been constituted and a proposal has been made on how the colleges will be set up and operationalised,” the Meghalaya CM added.

It may be mentioned here that the Meghalaya government is reportedly mulling to set up the Shillong medical college in an existing medical facility in the city.

For the Tura medical college, the Meghalaya government is reportedly exploring a PPP model through tie up with reputed medical institutions.

On the other hand, the medical college in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya – the PA Sangma International Medical College – is a private institution under the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said: “We will immediately start the process. We may have in the next 2-5 years, at least 140 good seats for the State of Meghalaya.”

“This will increase proportionately every time. We are looking at a target of 240 or maybe 340 seats,” she added.