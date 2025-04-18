Guwahati: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress has called on Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to implement a state-wide ban on pornographic websites, citing a sharp rise in sexual offences involving minors.

In a formal petition, party president Joplin Scott Shylla raised alarm over what she described as a deeply troubling increase in sexual violence against children. She attributed part of the problem to unrestricted access to explicit online content, which she believes is influencing vulnerable youth and contributing to incidents of abuse.

“This distressing pattern has deeply unsettled society,” Shylla wrote in her appeal, adding that the situation demands immediate policy intervention to confront one of its driving forces.

Shylla asked the chief minister to take decisive steps, including blocking adult websites across Meghalaya, bolstering cyber monitoring systems, and introducing tighter controls on internet content. She also proposed that the state coordinate with internet service providers and law enforcement to ensure compliance with the ban.

Additionally, the Mahila Congress urged the government to initiate public education drives in schools and local communities, focusing on digital literacy, responsible internet use, and the legal and ethical consequences of online exploitation and sexual violence.

The party stressed that these actions are crucial to protecting children and fostering a safer digital environment for Meghalaya’s youth.