SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported 361 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 73 more than the previous day, taking the tally in the north-eastern State to 90,202, said a health official.

The Covid-19 fatalities in the state increased to 1,515 as six more patients succumbed to the infection, Health Services director Dr. Aman War said.

Meghalaya now currently has 2,422 active cases, he said.

Of the new cases, the highest 182 patients were reported from East Khasi Hills district, followed by 88 in West Garo Hills, 19 in Ri Bhoi, 15 in West Jaintia Hills, 13 in South West Garo Hills, nine in Eastern West Khasi Hills, seven each in East Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills, six each in East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills, five in West Khasi Hills and four in South West Khasi Hills districts, he said.

In Meghalaya, 86,265 people have recovered from the disease, including 348 in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted over 13.12 lakh tests for COVID-19 thus far, he said.

A total of 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday, with over 9, 27,180 people receiving both doses of the vaccine.