Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) marked the 162nd death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah on Monday by reiterating its demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

At a ceremony honoring Nangbah’s statue near the Civil Hospital in Shillong, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar criticized the state government for passing an ILP resolution in the Assembly but failing to take concrete action.

He accused officials of jeopardizing the future of indigenous tribes by neglecting the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) of 2016, which was designed to address illegal immigration.

Marngar pointed out that the entry-exit points established at Umling under the MRSSA were closed after the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing concern that the government was not serious about protecting indigenous rights.

“We will not allow those in power to compromise the future of our people,” Marngar declared.

Paying tribute to Nangbah, Marngar emphasized the importance of his resistance against British rule as an inspiration for future generations. He urged youth to actively defend their rights and safeguard their community.

Samuel B Jyrwa, chairman of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), highlighted the significance of remembering Nangbah’s bravery and the ongoing challenges faced by the indigenous community.

He expressed concerns about the erosion of indigenous rights through various central and state government policies, emphasizing the need to “properly think how we would like the future generations to remember us, whether we will be remembered as a generation that fought against intruders.”

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah also addressed the gathering.

U Kiang Nangbah, a Khasi leader who revolted against British rule in the pre-independence era, was publicly hanged in Jowai on December 30, 1862.