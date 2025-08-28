Guwahati: A delegation of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah along with Trade Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh and Finance Executive Member Seiborlang Warbah, visited Majai in Meghalaya on Thursday to assess issues raised by local groups.

The visit followed complaints from a coalition of pressure groups in the Sohra civil sub-division regarding trading by non-tribals, use of village names in non-local languages, land acquisition by non-tribals, and the operation of alleged illegal markets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The KHADC team held a meeting with representatives of Hima Sohra, traditional institutions, and pressure groups to deliberate on these matters.

Speaking to reporters, CEM Rynjah clarified that the council’s visit was not to check trading licences but to specifically address concerns in the Majai area.

He said the council would consider steps to survey land and houses occupied or constructed by non-tribals, adding that pattas issued in such cases would need to be revoked.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On the issue of illegal immigration, Rynjah said the Executive Committee had instructed all Himas under its jurisdiction to monitor illegal settlers.

“It is most important to conduct a household census and maintain proper records of outsiders staying as tenants,” he added.