Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in St. Anthony’s College Shillong Meghalaya.

St. Anthony’s College Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Psychology

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1) Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in Psychology from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. (Preference will be given to candidates with Bachelors in Psychology). A relaxation of 5% shall be provided altogether for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Differently-abled ((a) Blindness and low vision; (b) Deaf and Hard Hearing; (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; (d) Autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness; (e) Multiple disabilities from amongst persons under (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)(Non-creamy Layer).

2) Candidates must have cleared the UGC–National Eligibility Test (NET) or also similar test recognised by the UGC like SLET/SET or must have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be.

Desirable Criteria:

Good teaching experience altogether (experience certificates to be attached) Publications in reputed journals and also publications. Research projects, surveys, collaborations, etc. Participation in seminars, conferences, workshops etc

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in plain paper along with CV, one passport size photo,

self-attested copies of mark sheets, certificates, publications, and also other documents.

Applications are to be addressed to The Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Shillong-793001, Meghalaya.

The envelope should be superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN THE DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY”.

Last date of receipt of application is 28th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here