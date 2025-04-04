Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Design and Development of Intelligent Reflecting Surface for Ubiquitous Connectivity among IoT Enabled Devices” in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Candidates with an M. Tech. / M.E. in RF and Microwave or Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Or

M.Sc. with valid GATE/NET qualification

Or

GATE-qualified candidates with a B. Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- per month and accommodation will be as per institute norms

Age Limit : 30 years. Age relaxation is as per norms and guidelines of the Institute

Job Roles : Design, simulation, analysis, prototyping and characterization of Intelligent Reflecting Surface. The selected candidates are eligible for the PhD degree at NIT Meghalaya, as per the institute rules. However, he/she needs to apply for a PhD position when the advertisement opens.

How to apply :

Candidates may send a soft PDF copy of the duly filled-up application form, age proof certificate, 10th, 12th, and highest qualification-degree certificates, and mark sheets ( in a merged format single PDF) via email to Dr. Abhishek Sarkhel at [email protected] and cc to Dr. Satyendra Singh Yadav at [email protected]. Please enclose a brief resume/ curriculum vitae/ bio-data along with the application form. The email’s subject should be “Application for JRF Position for Accelerated Research on 6G Ecosystem TTDF/6G/89”

The application deadline is April 24, 2025.

The short-listed candidates for interviews will get information only through emails. No TA/DA shall be paid to candidates for attending the interview and/or joining the position.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here