Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Development of an efficient waveforms engineering for short packet transmission in ultrareliable low-latency use cases : Design and Prototype” in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Candidates with an M. Tech. / M.E. in RF and Microwave or Wireless Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Or

M.Sc. with valid GATE/NET qualification

Or

GATE-qualified candidates with a B. Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or also related disciplines.

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- per month and accommodation will be as per institute norms

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send the applications along with a brief resume/ curriculum vitae/ bio-data.

They have to send softcopy of the filled application with supporting documents to email: [email protected] with cc to [email protected] and [email protected]

Applicants must send the soft PDF copy of the duly filled-up application form, age proof certificate, 10th, 12th, and highest qualification-degree certificates, and mark sheets ( in a merged format single PDF) via email

The email’s subject should be “Application for JRF Position for Accelerated Research on 6G Ecosystem TTDF/6G/172”.

The shortlisted candidate will have to attend an interview (ONLINE/OFFLINE).

The shortlisted candidate will get information for the interview/examination through mail.

Mere possession of the minimum qualification does not guarantee an invitation to the interview.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit and need of the project. Only shortlisted candidates will get invitation to appear in the interview.

Last date to apply is 15th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here