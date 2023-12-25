Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Worker under the project entitled “Gainful Utilization of Overburden Mining Waste Generated During Limestone Mining in Meghalaya Region as Flexible Pavement Material.” The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India.

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Desirable Qualification :

Graduate in Civil Engineering, with basic understanding of bituminous mixes, properties, their design methodology, strength, and durability evaluation parameters

Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 50 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send soft copy of their applications along with educational certificates to email ID pradeepkrgautam@nitm.ac.in

The candidate must write subject of mail as application for the post of field worker (EEQ/2022/000397)

Last date of receipt of application is 20th January 2023

Date and time of interview to be informed by email to selected candidates

The candidates are also required to produce relevant documents mentioned in the application form (such as original of all mark sheets and certificates, research papers (if any), experience certificate (if any) etc.) at the time of interview.

Selection / Joining will be cancelled in case of any suppression of information / document provided earlier.

No hard copies of the application will be accepted.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be informed by Email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here