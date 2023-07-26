Applications are invited for varous teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc Faculty in Computer Science and Engineering (CS) Department.

Name of post : Ad-hoc Faculty in Computer Science and Engineering (CS) Department

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : PhD (completed or thesis submitted) in Computer Science and Engineering

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000/- (Ph.D. completed) or Rs. 55,000/- (Ph.D. submitted) per month as per the institute rule.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in interview will be held tentatively on 28th July, 2023 from 10:30 am onwards at Department of CS, NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong.

How to apply : Candidates may send the duly filled application form may be sent to email id hod.cse@nitm.ac.inThe subject of the email should be “Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_CS_2023.”

The candidates must carry the duly filled original application form along with all the relevant original documents (with one set of Xerox copy) on the day of walk-in interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here