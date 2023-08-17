Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North East Slow Food & Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) Meghalaya.

North East Slow Food & Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Adviser (Zoology) and Research Assistant.

Name of post : Adviser-Zoology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MSc/PhD in Zoology, with at least 3 years of experience in any project assignment.

Salary: Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification: MSc in Botany, with at least 1-year experience in any project assignment.

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can mail their CVs to infonesfas@gmail.com on or before August 25, 2023.

The application should be addressed to : The Executive Director, NESFAS, Laitumkhrah, Shillong,

Pin– 793003.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2