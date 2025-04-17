Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Support-II purely on contractual basis under the project entitled “A Multi-Centric Capacity Building Initiative to Strengthen the Clinical and Laboratory Detection of Melioidosis in India, with a special focus on the North Eastern States” under funding of ICMR, Govt. of India. NEIGRIHMS came into being in 1987. It was the first postgraduate medical institution in the North Eastern region, and the third in the Country established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It was registered as a Society on the 12th of January, 1987 by the Registrar of Societies, Meghalaya, Shillong as: “North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences.” Destined to be the Pride of the North Eastern Region, NEIGRIHMS, the Island of Excellence bears the mission of an apex coordination centre to guide the health care policy of the Central Government, to potentially coordinate with international health organizations like WHO, UNICEF, World Bank and so on, in the activities of health sector with a Vision of developing an apex seat of learning cum health care delivery and capacity building as also to develop a self-sustainable resource centre of Health and Medical Sciences through the trinity of training, services and research.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Barsha Rani Bishaya unveils the face of her daughter Aaditri

Qualification :

12th in Science + Diploma (BMLT/ DMLT) + five years experience in microbiological diagnostics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

or

Three Years Graduate degree in Microbiology+ two years of research and laboratory experience related to microbiological diagnostics.

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- plus 20% HRA = Rs. 24,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years. Relaxable for SC/ST/ OBC/ PH as per rules

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear for a Walk-In-Interview on 28th April, 2025. The venue is in the Seminar Room, Department of Microbiology, NEIGRIHMS from 10:00AM onwards. Candidates to report by 9:00AM.

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may attend the Walk-In- Interview along with bio-data, original & attested copies of all educational qualifications, experience certificates and relevant testimonials along with 2 (two) recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here