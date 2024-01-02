Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of seven Group A positions or jobs on direct recruitment or deputation basis. Established in 1987, NEIGRIHMS has been intended to be a postgraduate medical institution like AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh. It was the first postgraduate medical institution in the North Eastern region, and the third in the Country established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It was registered as a Society on the 12th of January, 1987 by the Registrar of Societies, Meghalaya, Shillong

Name of posts :

Deputy Registrar

Deputy Medical Superintendent

Executive Engineer (Civil)

Senior Bio-Medical Engineer

Senior Stores Officer

Junior Medical Officer (Transfusion & Blood Bank)

Medical Physicist

No. of posts :

Deputy Registrar : 1

Deputy Medical Superintendent : 1

Executive Engineer (Civil) : 1

Senior Bio-Medical Engineer : 1

Senior Stores Officer : 1

Junior Medical Officer (Transfusion & Blood Bank) : 1

Medical Physicist : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed proforma along with relevant documents to “Recruitment Cell, Establishment Section–II, Director’s Administrative Block, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018 SUPERSCRIBING “Application for the post of …………………………………..”.

Last date for submission of application is 12.02.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here