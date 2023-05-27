Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Content Developer and Telemedicine Technician purely on contract basis under Telemedicine project, Department of Forensic Medicine.

Name of post : Content Developer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in IT / CS Multimedia etc. having more than 3 years experience in Multimedia content development in addition to working experience with standard multimedia tools exposure with software’s like Final Cut Pro, Mays & 3D Animation etc.

Name of post : Telemedicine Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduation and diploma in IT / CS or Diploma in Telemedicine & HIMS / Health IT

How to apply : Candidates can send their bio-data along with attested copies of all testimonials and two recent passport size photographs to Department of Forensic Medicine, Administrative Block, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018 till 5:30 PM of 7th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here