Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions for the project titled “National Environmental Health Profile” funded by Ministry of Environment Forest &

Climate Change, GOI.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Environmental Sciences / Public Health from recognized Institutions with three years experience from recognized Institutions OR Master Degree in the above relevant

subjects

Salary : Rs.31,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Anand Mahindra’s strong belief of having no age barrier for pursuing an entrepreneurial journey

Name of post : Project Technician- III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Nursing / Social Work / Public Health

Salary : Rs.18,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator- Grade A

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Computers with one year experience. OR Graduate in Computers.

Salary : Rs.17,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 25 years

Also Read : Narasimha Jayanti 2023 : The Nava Narasimha Temples of Ahobilam

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held in the Department of Community Medicine,

NEIGRIHMS, Shillong on the 9th May 2023. Registration of candidate from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by interview from 10:30 AM.

How to apply : Candidates may bring one page CV including qualification & experience certificate on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here