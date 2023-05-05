Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions for the project titled “National Environmental Health Profile” funded by Ministry of Environment Forest &
Climate Change, GOI.
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Environmental Sciences / Public Health from recognized Institutions with three years experience from recognized Institutions OR Master Degree in the above relevant
subjects
Salary : Rs.31,000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 30 years
Name of post : Project Technician- III
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Nursing / Social Work / Public Health
Salary : Rs.18,000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 30 years
Name of post : Data Entry Operator- Grade A
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Diploma in Computers with one year experience. OR Graduate in Computers.
Salary : Rs.17,000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 25 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held in the Department of Community Medicine,
NEIGRIHMS, Shillong on the 9th May 2023. Registration of candidate from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by interview from 10:30 AM.
How to apply : Candidates may bring one page CV including qualification & experience certificate on the day of interview.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here