Applications are invited for various project based in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Science/relevant subject/from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : Assam CM invites national and international tourists to visit state on World Tourism Day

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Intermediate or 12th pass from recognized board. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depression per hour through speed test on computer.

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : PM Modi enjoys his fascinating day with robots

How to apply : Candidates may email their detailed CV and relevant documents to hbsr.ner23@gmail.com latest by 14th October 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









