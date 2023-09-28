Applications are invited for various project based in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Data Entry Operator.
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Science/relevant subject/from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.
Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month
Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Intermediate or 12th pass from recognized board. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depression per hour through speed test on computer.
Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month
Age Limit : 35 years
How to apply : Candidates may email their detailed CV and relevant documents to hbsr.ner23@gmail.com latest by 14th October 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here