Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I for Ministry of Electronics and

Information Technology (MeitY) sponsored research project titled “Early stage Identification of Red Spider Mite (Oligonychus coffeae) attack in Tea gardens of North Eastern States of India using ASIC based Detector and possible dispersal using electronic repellent” in 2025. The appointment will be temporary and co-terminus with the project. The appointment will be initially upto 31st March 2026 and renewable on yearly basis (extendable subject to the satisfactory performance). The above posts are purely temporary and co-terminus with the project. The monthly salary of the project staffs are subjected to the availability of the project funds. Selected candidate cannot claim for permanent absorption in NEHU.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Experience in Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Design or System on Chip (SoC) design.

Monthly Fellowship :

(I) Rs. 31,000/- + HRA to scholars who gets selection through (a) National Eligibility Tests – CSIR UGC NET including Lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE (b) A selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies

and Institution

(II ) Rs. 25,000/- + HRA for others who don’t fall under (I) above

Upper Age Limit : 35 years. Age relaxation of 05 years for SC/ST Candidates

How to apply :

Candidates should submit a soft copy of duly filled–in-application form to the email id [email protected] on or before 20th June 2025 positively.

Only shortlisted candidate will get information about the details for interview. Candidates won’t get TA/DA or any other expenses for attending the interview.

Short listed candidates must carry a set of self attested photocopies of documents (testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.) along with originals for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here