Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in the DST SERB sponsored Research Project entitled “Fabrication and Characterisation of Ag doped Al2O3:TiO2 Nanowire Array Device for UV-Vis Detection and Breath Sensing Application.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Honorarium of Rs. 21,600/- (twenty-one thousand six hundred) only per month (fixed).

Also Read : Teacher’s Day 2023 : 10 beautiful wishes to share with your teachers

Qualification : First class M.Tech. in Nanotechnology/Material Science/Electronics/ECE or M.Sc. in Physics/Applied Physics/Material Science/ Nanotechnology/Chemistry.

Age : Should not more than 28 years as on 30th Sept, 2023.

Also Read : 6 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Chandrayaan-3

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with copies of certificates to Dr. L. Robindro Singh, Department of Nanotechnology, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong-22. Last date of receipt of application is 30th Sept, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here