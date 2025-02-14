Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of One Project Associate in the project entitled “Development of a software platform to connect housemaids to the prospective employers” under the Tribal Area Sub plan (TSP) scheme of IBITF. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement”.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.E./B.Tech. in IT/CSE/ECE or MCA or M.Sc.in Computer Science/ Electronics with knowledge of developing Apps/ programming

Fellowship : Rs.31000 plus HRA with (NET/GATE ). Rs.25000 plus HRA for others

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 21st February 2025. Time of interview is at 11.30AM (Blended mode for outstation Candidates). The venue is in Department of Nanotechnology, School of Technology, NEHU, Shillong-22

How to apply :

Candidates should email their CV/bio-data, photocopies of certificates, mark sheets and evidence of any other academic credentials altogether

They should send it via email to [email protected] / [email protected]

Last date for submission of Application : 17th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here