Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 11 vacant non-teaching positions or jobs on direct recruitment basis. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s degree with atleast 55% of marks and atleast 15 years of experience

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s degree with atleast 55% of marks and atleast 15 years of experience

Name of post : University Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

First Class Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 8 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s degree with atleast 55% of marks and atleast 5 years of experience

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s degree with atleast 55% of marks

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website recruitment.nehu.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 23rd February 2024

Application Fees :

Rs. 1000/- for General / OBC / EWS candidates

Rs. 500/- for SC / ST candidates

Women candidates and PwD are exempted from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here