Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Laboratory Assistant for a DST (SERB) approved project (SPG/2021/003573) titled “G6PD deficiency and its association with arterial hypertension among the Angami Naga of North-East India” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Sudipta Ghosh in the Department of Anthropology

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Anthropology or in any other discipline of science, securing minimum 55% marks

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Sc. in Anthropology or in any other discipline of science, securing minimum 55% marks

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in plain paper (with CV attached) along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to Dr. Sudipto Ghosh, North-Eastern Hill University, District: East Khasi Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya, PIN-793022 latest by 30th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



