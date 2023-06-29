Meghalaya Jobs : NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Middle Level Consultants (03 Posts) and Field Enumerators (03 Posts) for handling ‘Tribal Development Projects’ under Farm Sector Development Department at various Regional Offices of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Name of post : Middle Level Consultant

No. of posts : 3

State wise vacancies :

Meghalaya : 1

Sikkim : 1

Chhattisgarh : 1

Qualification : Graduate / post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Agribusiness, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary

and Animal Science only with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : 1-4 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain

management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/studies.

Name of post : Enumerator

No. of posts : 3

State wise vacancies :

Meghalaya : 2

Sikkim : 1

Qualification : Graduate from any Recognized University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : 1-2 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/ studies.

Remuneration :

Middle Level Consultants : Rs.41,000 – 50,000/- PM

Enumerators : Rs. 20,000 – 25,000/- PM

Age Limit :

Middle Level Consultant : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 61 years

Enumerators : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 50 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online in the prescribed format by 10 July 2023 by clicking on the following links and filling the details therein:

Middle Level Consultant : https://forms.office.com/r/PCfKj3NZgb

Enumerator : https://forms.office.com/r/UqJspMi9V0

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here