Meghalaya Jobs : MSSAT Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Meghalaya Society for Social Audit & Transparency (MSSAT).
Meghalaya Society for Social Audit & Transparency (MSSAT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programme Manager and Junior Consultant.
Name of post : Programme Manager- Web, Information Technology & Data Analyst
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate in Information Technology/ Computer Applications/ Computer Science/ Engineering and Technology. Must have obtained an aggregate of 55% marks and above at the PG level.
Experience : Minimum 3 (three) year of work experience in related professional field Web & Data Analysis is desirable
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 37 years
Also Read : Assam Career : 5 benefits of reading anthology books or anthologies
Name of post : Junior Consultant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate in Public Policy, Development Studies, Rural Development, Social
Sciences, Public Administration, Population Studies. Additional qualification on Statistics & Data
Analyst. Must have obtained an aggregate of 55% marks and above at the PG level
Experience : Minimum 3 (three) years of experience in monitoring, evaluation, planning for rural development projects/programmes; well versed in data gathering, research & documentation, will be an advantage.
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 37 years
Also Read : Interesting facts about Assam that makes it different from other states
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://mssat.nic.in/ latest by 30th June 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here