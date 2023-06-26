Meghalaya Jobs : MSSAT Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Meghalaya Society for Social Audit & Transparency (MSSAT).

Meghalaya Society for Social Audit & Transparency (MSSAT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programme Manager and Junior Consultant.

Name of post : Programme Manager- Web, Information Technology & Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Information Technology/ Computer Applications/ Computer Science/ Engineering and Technology. Must have obtained an aggregate of 55% marks and above at the PG level.

Experience : Minimum 3 (three) year of work experience in related professional field Web & Data Analysis is desirable

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 37 years

Also Read : Assam Career : 5 benefits of reading anthology books or anthologies

Name of post : Junior Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Public Policy, Development Studies, Rural Development, Social

Sciences, Public Administration, Population Studies. Additional qualification on Statistics & Data

Analyst. Must have obtained an aggregate of 55% marks and above at the PG level

Experience : Minimum 3 (three) years of experience in monitoring, evaluation, planning for rural development projects/programmes; well versed in data gathering, research & documentation, will be an advantage.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 37 years

Also Read : Interesting facts about Assam that makes it different from other states

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://mssat.nic.in/ latest by 30th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here