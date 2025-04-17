Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MMDSL Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Ltd (MMDSL) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of MRI Technician and Warehouse Assistant. Meghalayan Medical Drugs and Services Limited (MMDSL) is a body that has been set up by the Government of Meghalaya to transform the healthcare accessibility in the state. At MMDSL, our commitment lies in ensuring the availability of essential drugs, and medical supplies, underpinned by stringent quality control and efficient logistics. Its mission is to empower healthcare in the state by streamlining drug and medical equipment procurement, supply, and maintenance for state health facilities and to enhance efficiency by ensuring continuous access to essential medical supplies, while elevating service providers’ skills in drug management.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : MRI Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging, or a related field from a recognized institution

Experience : Previous experience as an MRI technician, preferably in a hospital or clinical setting.

Advanced knowledge of imaging protocols and techniques

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : As per MMDSL norms

Name of post : Warehouse Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class 12 pass or equivalent

Experience : Basic knowledge of warehouse operations. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Basic computer knowledge

Salary : As per MMDSL norms

Also Read : Barsha Rani Bishaya unveils the face of her daughter Aaditri

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews for the above posts should be as per the following schedules-

MRI Technician : Date- 22nd April 2025, Registration time- 9:30AM to 11AM, Venue- Tura Civil Hospital, Tura 794101, Meghalaya

Warehouse Assistant : Date- 24th April 2025, Registration time- 9:30AM to 11AM, Venue- Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Ltd, Pasteur Hills, Lawmali Road, Shillong 793001, Meghalaya

How to apply :

Qualified and interested candidates may attend the interview along with the following documents.

1. Hardcopy of your Resume

2. Photocopy and original of your Educational Marksheets & Certificates

3. Photocopy and original of your Work Experience Certificate

4. Photocopy and original of your Valid Photo ID

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here