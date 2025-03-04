Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Engineer. The MBDA (Meghalaya Basin Development Authority) was set up in April, 2012. It is under management of the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. The MBDA has got to know that natural resources and river basins provide ideal opportunities for providing multi-livelihoods to people in the rural areas. It is no secret that the poorer sections of the rural community hardly gets a stake in the village economy. They are often left out of the loop of development and this made them suffer to the brink of impoverishment. For mere survival, they exploit the environment around them to eke out a bare subsistence. They have barely made able to voice the grievances that they have to live with each day. MBDA seeks out to redress these problems and lend a voice to those that have not been heard. Not only does the MBDA seeks to eradicate poverty alleviation but in order to achieve this it must make sure that it done without degradation to the environment. A livelihood thus comprises the capabilities, assets (including both material and social resources), and activities required for a means of living. A livelihood is sustainable when it can cope with and recover from stresses and shocks and maintain or enhance its capabilities and assets both now and in the future, while not undermining the natural resource base. Its primary aim is to increase sustainable income generating cultivation systems and establishment of micro/small scale/ medium scale bio-industrial units.

Name of post : Field Engineer

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 6

Qualification

Graduate or Post Graduate in Civil Engineering/ Soil & Water Conservation/ Agricultural Engineering/ Water Resource Engineering offered by a University which got recognition from the UGC or an associate membership obtained from a recognized professional institution.

Experience

Minimum 03 years of work experience at Supervision of construction work and structural design. Preference to those having experience in the relevant field of civil works in the Rural Development sector.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Skills:

i) Experience in contract management, preparation of estimates, civil works bills and measurement books.

ii) Good Command of computer programs and applications.

iii) Demonstrated strong values and professional integrity.

iv) Preparation of Designs

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 45000/- (fixed)

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the entrepreneurs who are making a significant mark with their beauty supplements brand

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th March 2025. The venue is at the O/o Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Financing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya. Time of Registration is from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

How to apply :

Candidate should bring along with the following documents :

a) Updated Resume

b) Recent Passport size photograph (1)

c) Original Certificates (for verification)

d) Self attested copies of educational qualifications, marksheets, age certificate, experience certificates etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here