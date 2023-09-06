Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of AWS Administrator.

Name of post : AWS Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Computer Applications / Computer Science / Bachelor in Engineering

Experience : Minimum of 3 years experience in Cloud Computing

Monthly Emoluments : Commensurate with experience

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://mbda.gov.in/ up to 20th September 2023 ( till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here