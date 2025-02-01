Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in KV Tura Meghalaya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Certified Yoga instructor/ Sports coach/ Self Defense trainer. Kendriya Vidyalaya Happy Valley, under the umbrella of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body under the ministry of HRD opened its innings in the monsoon splendor of 1976 on 15th August. Today it altogether stands fresh, vital and rejuvenated with the tremendous support and faith from parents, teachers and students. KVS believes in imparting knowledge/ values and nurturing the talent, enthusiasm and creativity of its students for seeking excellence through high-quality educational endeavours. The mission of the school is to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-military personnel by providing a common programme of education and to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education. It aims to initiate and promote experimentation and innovations in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) etc. The school also aims to develop the spirit of national integration and create a sense of “Indianness” among children. KV Tura also provide, establish, endow, maintain, control and manage schools, hereinafter called the ‘Kendriya Vidyalaya’ for the children of transferable employees of the Government of India, floating population and others including those living in remote and undeveloped locations of the country and to do all acts and things necessary for providing a conducive atmosphere in schools.

Name of post : Certified Yoga instructor/ Sports coach/ Self Defense trainer

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Age : Between 18 – 65 yrs

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th February 2025 altogether in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tura, Meghalaya

Registration Time-8:30 AM-10AM (Tuesday)

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here