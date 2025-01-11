Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in IIPH Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Academic Coordinator and Senior Health Economist.

Name of post : Senior Health Economist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MD/MS/DNB or PH.D. in any of the subjects: Health Economics, Public Health, Biosciences, Pharmacology, Biostatistics and or equivalent degree with 3-6 years experience after MD /MS/ PhD in health economics or systematic reviews.

Desirable : 10-12 years experience in R&D and academic Institutions / scientific organizations in the relevant subject which may include 3 years experience in a managerial position with experience in Economic Evaluation with at least 10 Publications on Health Economics related studies

Name of post : Academics Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Essential:

Bachelor’s degree from any stream with a minimum of two years of proven experience in an administrative role or office management in academic institutions or similar organizations. Master’s degree from an accredited institution in Education, Counseling, Public Administration, HR, Business, or related fields is preferred.

Desirable:

Familiarity with academic processes, student services, and placement activities in higher education

institutions. Strong communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills. Proficiency in using office productivity tools (e.g., Microsoft Office, Google Workspace) and database management systems. Experience in organizing events, seminars, or workshops in an academic or corporate environment. Knowledge of public health systems, policies, or practices in India, especially in the North-East region, will be an added advantage. Ability to handle multiple tasks efficiently, prioritize work, and meet deadlines. Experience in coordinating with external stakeholders such as industries, government organizations, or NGOs for academic and placement purposes. Prior experience in student counseling or mentoring roles is an asset. Understanding of compliance requirements for academic institutions (e.g., UGC guidelines, accreditation processes). Strong writing and reporting skills for documentation and correspondence.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://iiphs.ac.in/

Last date to apply -14th January, 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2